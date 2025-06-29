L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.