SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Meridian Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

