Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

