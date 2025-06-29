Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

