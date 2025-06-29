775 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $263.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $254.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.