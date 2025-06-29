iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Trimmed by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $63.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.