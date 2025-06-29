FUCHS (FUPBY) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEM – SPECIALTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FUCHS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FUCHS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FUCHS alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FUCHS $3.81 billion $326.79 million 22.17 FUCHS Competitors $5.39 billion $432.56 million 8.80

FUCHS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FUCHS. FUCHS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.1% of shares of all “CHEM – SPECIALTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “CHEM – SPECIALTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FUCHS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FUCHS 1 0 0 0 1.00 FUCHS Competitors 388 2286 3241 124 2.51

As a group, “CHEM – SPECIALTY” companies have a potential upside of 19.33%. Given FUCHS’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FUCHS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FUCHS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FUCHS 8.46% 16.23% 11.55% FUCHS Competitors -4.90% 13.66% 4.90%

Risk and Volatility

FUCHS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FUCHS’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FUCHS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FUCHS pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEM – SPECIALTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 51.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FUCHS peers beat FUCHS on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.