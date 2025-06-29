Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

