McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $21.57 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

