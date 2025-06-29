Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

