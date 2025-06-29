Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,031 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

