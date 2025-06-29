Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MP Materials worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 408,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.14. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.