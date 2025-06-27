Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 406 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 147.4% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $656.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $660.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

