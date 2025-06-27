Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research increased their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.