Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,458 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CB opened at $283.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

