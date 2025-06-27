TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $285.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.63 and a 200 day moving average of $302.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

