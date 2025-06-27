First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.5%

AIRR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

