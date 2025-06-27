Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $419.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $421.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.12. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

