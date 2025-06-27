Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

PM opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

