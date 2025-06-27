Hicks Capital Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

