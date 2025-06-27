Holistic Planning LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

