TFC Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

