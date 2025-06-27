Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 593 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corning by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $8,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $51.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

