Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 20,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $174.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

