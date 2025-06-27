Victrix Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

