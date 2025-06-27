Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $19.86 Million Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.11. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

