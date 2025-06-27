Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 256 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 132,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

