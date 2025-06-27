Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,304 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 12.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

