Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SCHX stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.