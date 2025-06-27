Diversified Trust Co Purchases 65,493 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 209.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.