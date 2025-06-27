Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after buying an additional 223,195 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $5,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on Carnival in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

