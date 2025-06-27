Board of the Pension Protection Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.0% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 659,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

