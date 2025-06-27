Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 334,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

