Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 301.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after buying an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.