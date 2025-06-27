Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSE MS opened at $139.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
