Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

