Family Investment Center Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,928 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 317,687 shares during the period. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,661,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

