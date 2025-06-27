Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $944,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $624,844,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $688.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $690.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.