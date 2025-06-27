Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

