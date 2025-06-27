Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2025

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.