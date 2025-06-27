Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 15.6% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 484,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

