Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.84 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.