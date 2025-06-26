Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,239,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,324.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

