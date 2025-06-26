Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $9,439,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

