Nvest Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

