JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after buying an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after buying an additional 768,612 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

