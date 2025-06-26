Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $104,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $260.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total value of $1,683,042.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

