Golden State Equity Partners Sells 268 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $638.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.56 and its 200 day moving average is $339.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.