Wealth Management Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of IFRA opened at $48.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

