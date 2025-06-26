Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,964 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

