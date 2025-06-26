1,122 Shares in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Aspetuck Financial Management LLC

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total value of $8,370,290.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,897,053.48. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total transaction of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,008 shares in the company, valued at $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,821 shares of company stock worth $108,501,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $494.09 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $500.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of -716.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

